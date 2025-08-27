FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Russian agent from Zaporizhzhia, who operated in Zaporizhzhia and, on behalf of the Russian Federation, prepared a repeated attack on the Dnipro HPP, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The traitor received an order from the FSB. He recorded the consequences of hits during the enemy's combined strike on energy infrastructure in March 2024.

His particular attention was drawn to the damaged facilities of the Dnipro HPP, which he photographed and, along with the coordinates, handed over to his handler. The occupiers planned to use such intelligence data to prepare subsequent attacks on Ukrainian energy, including the local hydroelectric power station. - the SBU reports.

The enemy agent was exposed back in the summer of last year. The traitor, who was unemployed, was detained at his home. According to the SBU, the FSB recruited a resident of Zaporizhzhia, offering him money in exchange for intelligence. The Russians contacted him through his anti-Ukrainian statements on social networks.

Subsequently, an FSB representative contacted him via messenger and offered the man cooperation in exchange for money. After the briefing, the agent first reconnoitered the locations of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings. Then he received a task - to conduct additional reconnaissance near the energy facilities of the regional center attacked by the Rashists. - the SBU said.

During the search, the Russian agent's smartphone was seized, which contained contacts of FSB handlers and spy photo and video recordings of objects. He was found guilty of treason.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU exposed Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks against military personnel in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The enemy recruited two women when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.