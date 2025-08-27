FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison

$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 24285 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 8056 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 24019 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 24783 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 31178 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 75319 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 73221 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108967 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77565 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 45500 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 43438 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 54840 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 26842 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 25205 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 100 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 858 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 26790 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 75319 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 87090 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
George Soros
Binyamin Netanyahu
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Turkey
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 14829 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 25354 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 26984 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 55177 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 32388 views
Oil
Diia (service)
Facebook
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship

FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

A resident of Zaporizhzhia received 15 years in prison for high treason. He provided the FSB with data on the Dnipro HPP to prepare new attacks.

FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Russian agent from Zaporizhzhia, who operated in Zaporizhzhia and, on behalf of the Russian Federation, prepared a repeated attack on the Dnipro HPP, received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The traitor received an order from the FSB. He recorded the consequences of hits during the enemy's combined strike on energy infrastructure in March 2024.

His particular attention was drawn to the damaged facilities of the Dnipro HPP, which he photographed and, along with the coordinates, handed over to his handler. The occupiers planned to use such intelligence data to prepare subsequent attacks on Ukrainian energy, including the local hydroelectric power station.

- the SBU reports.

The enemy agent was exposed back in the summer of last year. The traitor, who was unemployed, was detained at his home. According to the SBU, the FSB recruited a resident of Zaporizhzhia, offering him money in exchange for intelligence. The Russians contacted him through his anti-Ukrainian statements on social networks.

Subsequently, an FSB representative contacted him via messenger and offered the man cooperation in exchange for money. After the briefing, the agent first reconnoitered the locations of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings. Then he received a task - to conduct additional reconnaissance near the energy facilities of the regional center attacked by the Rashists.

- the SBU said.

During the search, the Russian agent's smartphone was seized, which contained contacts of FSB handlers and spy photo and video recordings of objects. He was found guilty of treason.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU exposed Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks against military personnel in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The enemy recruited two women when they were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia