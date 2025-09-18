Pokrovsk Defense: Experts Warn of Critical Moment - Sky News

Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has been resisting attacks by the Russian occupation army for over a year, but its defense may be coming to an end. Ukrainian defenders are fighting fiercely to hold the crucial logistics hub, while Russian troops are trying to encircle them. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the enemy is intensifying pressure in the northeast, particularly in the Kupyansk area, trying to further stretch Ukrainian resources.

Experts note that the situation in Pokrovsk is becoming increasingly difficult. According to Dr. Marina Miron from King's College London, the Russians control key supply routes and have created a so-called "kill zone" using drones, which effectively blocks Ukraine's ability to reinforce its troops.

Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Before the war, Pokrovsk had over 60,000 residents, and it remains an important transport hub and logistics center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After the loss of Pokrovsk, the path to equally important cities in Donetsk Oblast, such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, could open up for the Russians.

This will take time, because the Russians are essentially trying to push the Ukrainians out. They do not want to storm the city, as it is too difficult and requires too many human resources – assuming heavy losses. – Miron explained.

Analysts emphasize: Moscow has changed tactics and is not betting on quick operations, as it was in Bakhmut, but is increasingly choosing slow encirclement operations, avoiding massive assaults that lead to significant losses.

In the northeast, the situation is also escalating. Russian troops are advancing towards Kupyansk – a city that Ukrainian defenders recaptured in the fall of 2022. Important railway junctions make this city logistically critical.

It seems they (Russian troops – ed.) are quite close – noted Dr. Miron, commenting on the latest front shifts.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had transferred personnel to the area via a pipeline, but emphasized that the exit from it was under control. Counter-sabotage measures and search and strike operations are ongoing in the city itself, the General Staff added.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 184 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

The logistics center of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast remains the main point of Russian offensive operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.