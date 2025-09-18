Pokrovsk Defense: Experts Warn of Critical Moment - Sky News

$41.180.06
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 2828 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 5820 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 29984 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 37497 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 30549 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 29897 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33599 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 39997 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41832 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 41007 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
5.8m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 12356 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 14281 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 13688 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 15133 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 9244 views
Publications
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 2828 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 29984 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 34761 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 65612 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 117050 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 4244 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 17316 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 18046 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 16954 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 46391 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Shahed-136
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

Pokrovsk Defense: Experts Warn of Critical Moment - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Sky News analysts report on the exhaustion of Pokrovsk's defense in Donetsk region, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been defending for over a year. Experts note that the situation is critical due to Russian control over key supply routes and the creation of a "kill zone" by drones.

Pokrovsk Defense: Experts Warn of Critical Moment - Sky News

Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has been resisting attacks by the Russian occupation army for over a year, but its defense may be coming to an end. Ukrainian defenders are fighting fiercely to hold the crucial logistics hub, while Russian troops are trying to encircle them. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the enemy is intensifying pressure in the northeast, particularly in the Kupyansk area, trying to further stretch Ukrainian resources.

Experts note that the situation in Pokrovsk is becoming increasingly difficult. According to Dr. Marina Miron from King's College London, the Russians control key supply routes and have created a so-called "kill zone" using drones, which effectively blocks Ukraine's ability to reinforce its troops.

Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions12.09.25, 16:18 • 3067 views

Before the war, Pokrovsk had over 60,000 residents, and it remains an important transport hub and logistics center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After the loss of Pokrovsk, the path to equally important cities in Donetsk Oblast, such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, could open up for the Russians.

This will take time, because the Russians are essentially trying to push the Ukrainians out. They do not want to storm the city, as it is too difficult and requires too many human resources – assuming heavy losses.

– Miron explained.

Analysts emphasize: Moscow has changed tactics and is not betting on quick operations, as it was in Bakhmut, but is increasingly choosing slow encirclement operations, avoiding massive assaults that lead to significant losses.

In the northeast, the situation is also escalating. Russian troops are advancing towards Kupyansk – a city that Ukrainian defenders recaptured in the fall of 2022. Important railway junctions make this city logistically critical.

It seems they (Russian troops – ed.) are quite close

– noted Dr. Miron, commenting on the latest front shifts.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had transferred personnel to the area via a pipeline, but emphasized that the exit from it was under control. Counter-sabotage measures and search and strike operations are ongoing in the city itself, the General Staff added.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 184 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

The logistics center of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast remains the main point of Russian offensive operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk