Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Exclusive
11:55 AM • 10993 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 12489 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 13547 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 22775 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 15765 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 15681 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 38724 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39993 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52959 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 86031 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 10994 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 10827 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 22777 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 59189 views
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a working trip to the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. He discussed the operational situation and gave instructions regarding the provision of units.

Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made another working trip to the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions – the situation there requires constant attention. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi held a meeting at the command post of one of the army corps. There, they discussed the specifics of the operational situation, and the commander-in-chief heard proposals from officers on the ground regarding options for further active actions to defeat the enemy group.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also gave the necessary orders regarding the provision of ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment to our units.

We are finding effective ways to neutralize units of the Russian marines, which the enemy command has transferred to continue offensive operations in the Dobropillia area.

- stated the commander-in-chief.

Recall

Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in August 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with the help of drones, hit over 60,000 targets in Russia and the occupied territories, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi