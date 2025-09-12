Situation demands attention: Syrskyi visited Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made another working trip to the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions – the situation there requires constant attention. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Syrskyi held a meeting at the command post of one of the army corps. There, they discussed the specifics of the operational situation, and the commander-in-chief heard proposals from officers on the ground regarding options for further active actions to defeat the enemy group.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also gave the necessary orders regarding the provision of ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment to our units.

We are finding effective ways to neutralize units of the Russian marines, which the enemy command has transferred to continue offensive operations in the Dobropillia area. - stated the commander-in-chief.

Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in August 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with the help of drones, hit over 60,000 targets in Russia and the occupied territories, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.