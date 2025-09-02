Son of Parubiy's murder suspect - missing Bakhmut hero "Lemberg" - mother

Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, son of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is suspected of murdering former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy, with the call sign Lemberg, defended Ukraine from Russian invaders in the reconnaissance unit of the 3rd mechanized battalion of the 93rd brigade. He volunteered for the front after Russia's full-scale invasion. Since May 20, 2023, he has been considered missing in Bakhmut. His mother, the suspect's ex-wife, and Lemberg himself, did not maintain ties with Stselnikov. This was reported to Espreso by Mykhailo-Viktor Lemberg's mother, Olena Chernenka, as conveyed by UNN.

"We have not maintained contact with the defendant for 27 years. The news from the court in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder shocked our family. It is important that Mykhailo's memory is not distorted in this situation," said Olena, who wrote a famous book about her son, "Lemberg: Mom, don't cry."

Olena Chernenka also expressed her sincere condolences to the family and friends of Andriy Parubiy.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, the former head of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, was shot dead. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

There are three main versions of the motives for Parubiy's murder:

• intentional murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy;

• Russian trace;

• personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority is to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder.

