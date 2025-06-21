Participant of the "Bakhmut meat grinder": a resident of Kherson region was charged with suspicion for serving in "Wagner"

A resident of Kherson region was notified of suspicion of participating in hostilities against Ukraine as part of PMC "Wagner". This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG), according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Kherson region from 2014 to 2022, acting as part of the illegal armed formation "DPR".

Under the procedural guidance of the OPG, a citizen of Ukraine was declared suspected of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - it is stated in the post.

It is noted that during the full-scale invasion in 2022, he joined PMC "Wagner" and took an active part in battles in Donetsk region.

For participating in hostilities, the suspect was awarded three medals by the occupiers. In particular, the resident of Kherson region was presented with the medal "Participant in the Battle for Bakhmut," which bears the inscription "Bakhmut Meat Grinder."

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

