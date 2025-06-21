$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 16743 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM • 52097 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 127980 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 124282 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 74656 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 89807 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85798 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69195 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45823 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38511 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Participant of the "Bakhmut meat grinder": a resident of Kherson region was charged with suspicion for serving in "Wagner"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A resident of Kherson region was notified of suspicion of participating in the Wagner PMC and hostilities against Ukraine. He was awarded three times by the occupiers for participating in battles, including the medal "Participant of the Battle of Bakhmut".

Participant of the "Bakhmut meat grinder": a resident of Kherson region was charged with suspicion for serving in "Wagner"

A resident of Kherson region was notified of suspicion of participating in hostilities against Ukraine as part of PMC "Wagner". This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG), according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Kherson region from 2014 to 2022, acting as part of the illegal armed formation "DPR".

Under the procedural guidance of the OPG, a citizen of Ukraine was declared suspected of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- it is stated in the post.

It is noted that during the full-scale invasion in 2022, he joined PMC "Wagner" and took an active part in battles in Donetsk region.

For participating in hostilities, the suspect was awarded three medals by the occupiers. In particular, the resident of Kherson region was presented with the medal "Participant in the Battle for Bakhmut," which bears the inscription "Bakhmut Meat Grinder."

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Wagner Group mercenaries have created a network of illegal prisons in Mali - journalists 12.06.25, 17:35 • 3288 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Bakhmut
