Russian army attacked a warehouse in Balakliia with a "Geran-2" drone: a man was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Balakliia, the UAV "Geran-2" hit the roof of the warehouse, damaging buildings and agricultural machinery. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man was injured.
In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a warehouse with a "Geran-2" drone the day before, damaging buildings and agricultural machinery, a 61-year-old man was injured, reported on Tuesday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synehubov on Telegram, writes UNN.
March 10, 21:54 – Izium district, city of Balakliia. As a result of the Geran-2 UAV hitting the roof of the warehouse, the nearby warehouse building, 3 tractors, a seeder, a combine harvester, 1 truck, and 2 cars were damaged. A 61-year-old man was injured.
In the past day, according to him, Russian troops carried out a series of attacks on the Kharkiv region, using UAVs and artillery. In total, equipment and houses were damaged in 8 settlements.
