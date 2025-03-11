Russia launched a ballistic "Iskander" and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight: one missile and 79 drones were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched a massive attack using the Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 drones of various types. The Ukrainian defense forces shot down the missile and 79 drones, and the attack affected 5 regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile "Iskander-M" and 126 drones, one missile and 79 drones were shot down, 35 did not reach their targets, the attack by the Russian Federation affected 5 regions, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
On the night of March 11, 2025 (from 19:00 on March 10), the enemy attacked with a ballistic missile Iskander-M from the area of Taganrog – Russia and 126 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:00, the downing of the ballistic missile Iskander-M and 79 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kherson regions has been confirmed.
35 enemy imitation drones, as stated, were lost locationally (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the Russian attack, Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions were affected," the message states.
