The battle for Chasiv Yar has been going on for over two years: Russians may be preparing massive assaults due to lack of success

Despite more than two years of fierce fighting for Chasiv Yar, the front line there remains stable, with no breakthroughs. Russian forces have suffered huge losses, but have not achieved success, so they resort to informational stuffing about the "capture" of the city and, possibly, are preparing massive assaults. This was stated by the chief sergeant of the fire support company of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade Yuriy Syrotyuk, as reported by UNN.

In May 2023, when the enemy was preparing to capture the Bakhmut district, Chasiv Yar was 4 km away. Since then, Chasiv Yar itself has an area of 12 km, its length is no more than 4 km, and for more than two years there has been a struggle for this small town, which before the war had a population of 12,000 people. - explained Syrotyuk.

He added that even Russian military bloggers write that "tanks of Russian blood have been shed" there, and they are probably demanded to explain why there are no results with such large losses, so information about the capture of the city is being spread.

"We are observing a very interesting story in our sector. Isolated Russian, I don't know what to call them, soldiers are trying to penetrate as far as possible, plant a Russian flag. This is in different sectors of the front and declare that a certain settlement has been taken," Syrotyuk added.

He said that the situation around Chasiv Yar is tense, but stable. Of course, the Russians are trying to throw small assault groups, sometimes mechanized, but they are detected in advance, even before the city, and destroyed.

"For more than two years, a strong front line has been held here, there are no breakthroughs, no enemy movements, the struggle is taking place on the western outskirts of the city. The situation, as it were, has not changed on the battlefield, it has changed informationally. Why do the Russians announce that they have taken their time is unclear? Perhaps they will prepare some massive assaults, because there have been no successes in this sector for more than two years," the military concluded.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian claims about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

Spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group Viktor Tregubov also refuted Russia's statements about the occupation of Chasiv Yar. He called it another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.