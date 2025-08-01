The battle for Chasiv Yar has been going on for over two years: Russians may be preparing massive assaults due to lack of success

$41.710.05
Exclusive
06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of Ukraine July 31, 10:49 PM
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive July 31, 11:38 PM
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ 01:59 AM
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme 02:48 AM
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England 04:23 AM
Publications
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits 06:16 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1 04:30 AM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date July 31, 02:00 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Tim Cook
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date July 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice" July 30, 01:21 PM
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media July 30, 07:04 AM
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known July 28, 12:41 PM
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Amazon Prime
Financial Times

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been going on for over two years: Russians may be preparing massive assaults due to lack of success

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been going on for over two years, the front line is stable, there are no breakthroughs. Russian forces have suffered huge losses but have not achieved success, so they resort to information dumps and prepare massive assaults.

The battle for Chasiv Yar has been going on for over two years: Russians may be preparing massive assaults due to lack of success

Despite more than two years of fierce fighting for Chasiv Yar, the front line there remains stable, with no breakthroughs. Russian forces have suffered huge losses, but have not achieved success, so they resort to informational stuffing about the "capture" of the city and, possibly, are preparing massive assaults. This was stated by the chief sergeant of the fire support company of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade Yuriy Syrotyuk, as reported by UNN.

In May 2023, when the enemy was preparing to capture the Bakhmut district, Chasiv Yar was 4 km away. Since then, Chasiv Yar itself has an area of 12 km, its length is no more than 4 km, and for more than two years there has been a struggle for this small town, which before the war had a population of 12,000 people.

- explained Syrotyuk.

He added that even Russian military bloggers write that "tanks of Russian blood have been shed" there, and they are probably demanded to explain why there are no results with such large losses, so information about the capture of the city is being spread.

"We are observing a very interesting story in our sector. Isolated Russian, I don't know what to call them, soldiers are trying to penetrate as far as possible, plant a Russian flag. This is in different sectors of the front and declare that a certain settlement has been taken," Syrotyuk added.

He said that the situation around Chasiv Yar is tense, but stable. Of course, the Russians are trying to throw small assault groups, sometimes mechanized, but they are detected in advance, even before the city, and destroyed.

"For more than two years, a strong front line has been held here, there are no breakthroughs, no enemy movements, the struggle is taking place on the western outskirts of the city. The situation, as it were, has not changed on the battlefield, it has changed informationally. Why do the Russians announce that they have taken their time is unclear? Perhaps they will prepare some massive assaults, because there have been no successes in this sector for more than two years," the military concluded.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported the highest intensity of fighting near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. He also refuted Russian claims about the capture of Chasiv Yar, calling them disinformation.

Spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group Viktor Tregubov also refuted Russia's statements about the occupation of Chasiv Yar. He called it another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

Alona Utkina

War
Pokrovsk
Chasiv Yar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Bakhmut