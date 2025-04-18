Convicted of the murder of activist Myroshnychenko released from prison to serve in the Armed Forces

Convicts in the murder of activist and volunteer Artem Miroshnychenko, which occurred in November 2019 in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, were released early from punishment under the leadership of service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant court decisions.

Details

According to the decision of the Poltava District Court of February 13, the court released Mykola Barabash from serving his sentence to undergo military service under a contract with the establishment of administrative supervision. Barabash was released on parole.

Also, by the decision of the Pervomaisky City District Court of Kharkiv region of February 12, Oleksandr Baryshko was released, who also expressed his desire to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Both convicts passed a military medical commission, according to the results of which they were found fit for service, and also received the consent of the commanders of those military units in which they wanted to serve. Baryshko was also positively characterized as a person "in respect of whom conditional early release from serving a sentence can be applied."

Addition

In 2019, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, public activist, volunteer Artem Miroshnychenko, who was brutally beaten, died. After the beating, the victim was in a coma for a week. According to unofficial information, the man was beaten by young people for answering their question in Ukrainian.

Last year, Barabash and Baryshko were sentenced: Barabash was sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment, and Baryshko - to 9 years and 1 month. Let us remind you that three minors are accused of intentional murder of a 19-year-old boy, who was found with stab wounds. Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has already been chosen for two suspects.