109 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian troops made 109 attempts to attack in various directions, mostly in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk areas. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and launched 1240 kamikaze drones at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since the beginning of this day, there have been 109 combat clashes at the front. In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked 22 times, and in the Pokrovsk direction - 24, reports UNN citing the General Staff's summary.
Russian invaders launched one missile strike, using 67 missiles, 60 airstrikes, employing 77 KABs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1240 kamikaze drones and carried out over four thousand shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas
In the Kharkiv direction our forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of the settlement of Hraniv.
In the Kupiansk direction the enemy conducted four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupiansk. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainians 16 times near Hrekivka, Torske, Yamplivka, and in the directions of Novo, Novomykhailivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction during the day, the enemy made two attempts to advance on the positions of our units in the Bilohorivka area, the attacks were repelled.
In the Kramatorsk direction nine combat clashes have been recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar, one of which is still ongoing. Chasiv Yar was subjected to an airstrike.
In the Toretsk direction the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 22 times. The main efforts of the offensive were concentrated near Diliivka, Druzhba, Dachne, and Toretsk. Currently, nine clashes are ongoing. Airstrikes with guided bombs targeted Toretsk, Kleban-Bik, and Kostiantynivka.
Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction the invading units attempted to break through our defenses 24 times near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Nadiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, and towards Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk. Airstrikes hit Oleksandropil, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, and Horikhove.
Today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 184 invaders, 87 of them - irretrievably. One armored personnel carrier, six vehicles, seven UAV control antennas, three motorcycles, a mortar, two UAV control points were also destroyed; a cannon, one trench electronic warfare system, a vehicle, and a motorcycle were also damaged.
Today in the Novopavlivsk direction the enemy attacked seven times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske, receiving a rebuff. They used NARs against Kostiantynopil and KABs against Perebudova.
In the Huliaipole direction the invader did not conduct offensive actions, however, they carried out an airstrike with NARs on Zaliznychne.
Today, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions of the invaders in the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of Stepove and Piatykhatky, three clashes are ongoing. An airstrike with NARs hit Myrne.
In the Huliaipole and Dnipro directions the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Kursk region Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks from the Russians, two clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 19 airstrikes, dropping a total of 24 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and populated areas, and conducted 377 artillery shellings.
In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, summarized the General Staff.
