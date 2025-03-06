The losses of the occupiers are increasing: how many Russians will no longer participate in the "SVO"
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published data on the losses of Russian occupiers over the past day. 1140 soldiers have been eliminated, 5 tanks, 7 armored vehicles, and other military equipment of the enemy have been destroyed.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russia. Over the past day, the aggressor country has lost more than 1,100 occupiers and 5 tanks. This is reported by UNN citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians as of 05.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 881,800 (+1,140) eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10,261 (+5)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21,311 (+7)
- artillery systems ‒ 24,108 (+21)
- MLRS ‒ 1,306 (+0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,096 (+2)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 27,929 (+80)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,085 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 39,606 (+94)
- special equipment ‒ 3,769 (+0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Since the beginning of 2025, the losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine have already amounted to 90,000 military personnel killed and wounded. This is the lowest daily average since August 2024.
