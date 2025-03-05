59 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
There were 59 combat clashes in various directions of the front, the hottest in Pokrovsk - 11 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in the Kharkiv, Toretsk, and Kursk directions, but all attempts to break through were repelled.
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 59 combat clashes at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.
Fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers are trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army towards Vovchansk. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces, our defenders are giving a worthy response to the Russian invaders.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our units' positions once in the area of the settlement of Holubivka, but our defenders successfully stopped the enemy's attempts to advance.
Today in the Lyman direction, the invading army made five attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near Novomykhailivka and Novo. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyn, and Predtechyne, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attempted to push our units from their positions in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, and Diliivka, where the Defense Forces repelled nine assaults by Russian units, and three clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled all enemy attacks. The occupiers carried out airstrikes with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Pole, Pokrovsk, Chunyshyne, and Oleksiivka. Enemy losses are being clarified.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, today Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupying army in the area of Kostiantynivka and Burlatske. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Odradne and Vesele.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, and Novopill.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack towards Kamianske.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the invaders, and four clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 226 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems, made seven airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.
In the Siversk and Dnipro directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.
