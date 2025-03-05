59 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110395 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170842 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107563 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343965 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173883 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145110 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196182 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124932 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108177 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87326 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12005 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24814 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12590 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21710 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18420 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87340 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110395 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170842 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160646 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21721 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24824 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38840 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47432 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135986 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

59 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15273 views

There were 59 combat clashes in various directions of the front, the hottest in Pokrovsk - 11 attacks. The enemy actively attacked in the Kharkiv, Toretsk, and Kursk directions, but all attempts to break through were repelled.

59 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 59 combat clashes at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers are trying to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army towards Vovchansk. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces, our defenders are giving a worthy response to the Russian invaders.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our units' positions once in the area of the settlement of Holubivka, but our defenders successfully stopped the enemy's attempts to advance.

Today in the Lyman direction, the invading army made five attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near Novomykhailivka and Novo. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyn, and Predtechyne, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attempted to push our units from their positions in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, and Diliivka, where the Defense Forces repelled nine assaults by Russian units, and three clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled all enemy attacks. The occupiers carried out airstrikes with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Pole, Pokrovsk, Chunyshyne, and Oleksiivka. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, today Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the occupying army in the area of Kostiantynivka and Burlatske. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Odradne and Vesele.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, and Novopill.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack towards Kamianske.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the invaders, and four clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 226 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems, made seven airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs.

In the Siversk and Dnipro directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

Russia has already lost 90 thousand military personnel since the beginning of the year - British intelligence05.03.25, 16:07 • 14305 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46