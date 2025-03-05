Russia has already lost 90 thousand military personnel since the beginning of the year - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
In February 2025, the average daily losses of Russia amounted to 1255 people - the lowest figure in six months. Total losses of Russia since the beginning of 2025 reached 90 thousand military personnel.
Since the beginning of 2025, the losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine have already reached 90 thousand military personnel killed and wounded. This was reported by UNN, citing the UK Ministry of Defence.
Details
According to British intelligence, since the beginning of 2025, Russia has lost about 90,000 people on the front, and since the invasion of Ukraine, losses have reached 875,000 people.
It is noted that the average daily losses of Russia in February 2025 amounted to 1,255 people, which is the lowest daily average since August 2024.
The total number of recorded losses of Russia in February amounted to 35,140 people, which is approximately 13,000 fewer than in January, when the second largest monthly figure was recorded.
The decrease in the recorded loss level, which remains high, likely reflects a slowdown in the pace of Russian operations and attacks. The level of losses for Russia is likely to continue to average over 1,000 people per day in March 2025, while attacks by hastily assembled infantry will continue in several directions
Recall
The Institute for the Study of War reported that the monthly draft into the Russian army is likely equal to or lower than the number needed to replace Russia's monthly losses in the war against Ukraine one to one.