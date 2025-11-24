$42.270.11
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 17959 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 17653 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 20260 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 30699 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 28058 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17004 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14094 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11966 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10194 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
MIM-104 Patriot

"Hero City" Bakhmut: petition on the website of the President of Ukraine gathered the required number of votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The petition received 25,019 votes out of the 25,000 required. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 53 days to respond.

"Hero City" Bakhmut: petition on the website of the President of Ukraine gathered the required number of votes

A petition to award the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the title of "Hero City" on the website of the President of Ukraine has collected 25,000 signatures. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the head of state.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 53 days to respond. The author of the petition noted that in 2014, Bakhmut became a stopping point for pro-Russian attacks, and Ukrainian defenders prevented the capture of strategic facilities.

During 85 days of occupation, local residents who disagreed with the occupiers' regime and pro-Russian policies were abducted, interrogated, and illegally detained in the captured building of the local prosecutor's office. Thanks to the protection of military units in Bakhmut, pro-Russian militants did not gain access to large stocks of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition

- the text of the petition states.

After its liberation, Bakhmut remained a frontline city that hosted military personnel and displaced persons from other parts of Donbas. In 2015, the Russians shelled the eastern outskirts of the city with MLRS: a child and a woman were killed, and seven more people were injured, including three children.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bakhmut took on the enemy invasion. The Russians took the city in 2023 at the cost of heavy losses.

Awarding Bakhmut the status of "Hero City of Ukraine" is a moral obligation of the state to the community that stood firm, to the Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives, and to all of Ukraine and the world, for whom our city has become a fortress of resistance, faith, courage, and invincibility of Ukrainians

- the text of the petition states.

