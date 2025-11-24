$42.270.11
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
02:00 PM • 8820 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
01:47 PM • 15713 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 17714 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13707 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12570 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10914 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9200 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10261 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
01:47 PM • 15713 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:20 PM • 17714 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38967 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64667 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142166 views
64 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff told where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Lyman directions, having carried out numerous attacks and shellings.

64 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff told where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and also conducted 93 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Synelnykove and in the direction of Kolodiazhne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Units of the Defense Forces are conducting search-and-strike and special operations to destroy the enemy and improve the tactical situation.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavky. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Vyyimka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 22 times near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Our soldiers are conducting search and strike operations to detect and destroy enemy groups.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, and in the direction of Orestopil. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Solodke, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine24.11.25, 07:38 • 2930 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine