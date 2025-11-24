64 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff told where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 64 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, and also conducted 93 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Synelnykove and in the direction of Kolodiazhne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Units of the Defense Forces are conducting search-and-strike and special operations to destroy the enemy and improve the tactical situation.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the direction of Stavky. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Vyyimka, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 22 times near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Our soldiers are conducting search and strike operations to detect and destroy enemy groups.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Pavlivka, Yehorivka, and in the direction of Orestopil. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Solodke, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

