Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

06:00 AM • 392 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
12:17 AM • 11558 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 20086 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 26054 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 31827 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 25354 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22055 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19705 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15656 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15441 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of StateNovember 23, 08:26 PM • 15893 views
Rubio said he had heard nothing about an alternative plan from Europe to end the warVideoNovember 23, 09:03 PM • 10725 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 5648 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 7368 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 4632 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 41462 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 117069 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 82478 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 87287 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 93724 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Germany
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 31526 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 42174 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 44265 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 117069 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 62880 views
Actual
Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

On November 23, the Russian army lost 1,190 servicemen and 564 units of military equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.11.25 amount to over 1.1 million people.

Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 23, the Russian army lost 1,190 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 564 units of military equipment. This was reported on Monday, November 24, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.11.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 1,166,450 (+1,190) people
    • tanks - 11,366 (+3) units.
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,620 (+5) units.
        • artillery systems - 34,626 (+41) units.
          • MLRS - 1,549 (+0) units.
            • air defense systems - 1,248 (+0) units.
              • aircraft - 428 (+0) units.
                • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 83,769 (+431) units.
                    • cruise missiles - 3,981 (+0) units.
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units.
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) unit.
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 68,006 (+84) units.
                            • special equipment - 4,003 (+0) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On Sunday, November 23, 177 combat engagements were recorded on the front in 13 directions, with the most intense battles in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched 39 air strikes, used 3,777 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,696 shellings.

                              "Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video24.11.25, 02:04 • 4518 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine