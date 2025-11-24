Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On November 23, the Russian army lost 1,190 servicemen and 564 units of military equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.11.25 amount to over 1.1 million people.
Over the past day, November 23, the Russian army lost 1,190 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 564 units of military equipment. This was reported on Monday, November 24, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.11.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 1,166,450 (+1,190) people
- tanks - 11,366 (+3) units.
- armored combat vehicles - 23,620 (+5) units.
- artillery systems - 34,626 (+41) units.
- MLRS - 1,549 (+0) units.
- air defense systems - 1,248 (+0) units.
- aircraft - 428 (+0) units.
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 83,769 (+431) units.
- cruise missiles - 3,981 (+0) units.
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units.
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit.
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 68,006 (+84) units.
- special equipment - 4,003 (+0) units.
Data is being updated.
Recall
On Sunday, November 23, 177 combat engagements were recorded on the front in 13 directions, with the most intense battles in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched 39 air strikes, used 3,777 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,696 shellings.
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video24.11.25, 02:04 • 4518 views