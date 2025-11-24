"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video

$42.150.00
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
09:45 PM • 8784 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may go to the US, but everything depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 19278 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 25172 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 20665 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 19919 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 18219 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
November 23, 02:06 PM • 15298 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 15071 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 37380 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideoNovember 23, 03:49 PM • 13834 views
Russia, and only Russia, started the war, and it is Russia that does not want to end it, and Putin does not care how many people he loses - ZelenskyyNovember 23, 05:19 PM • 3726 views
Israel reports death of Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike – ReutersNovember 23, 05:48 PM • 11888 views
European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - ReutersNovember 23, 06:27 PM • 5006 views
Talks in Geneva to resume tomorrow - US Secretary of State08:26 PM • 11248 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 37380 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 111282 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 79059 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 83952 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 90487 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
France
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 29881 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 40061 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 42271 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 111282 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 61016 views
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Unmanned aerial systems attacked the Krasnoperekopsk chemical plant "Brom" and the "Krasnoperekopsk" power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the Krasnoperekopsk substation is a key node in the peninsula's energy system.

"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video

The Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Krasnoperekopsk chemical plant "Brom" and the Krasnoperekopsk power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on Facebook.

SBS birds visited the BROM chemical plant, which works for the occupier's military-industrial complex. (Krasnoperekopsk, TOT AR Crimea). A number of energy facilities in the occupied territories were blacked out. The nights of 22 and 23.11 were loud in the worm swamps

- the message says.

According to the head of the SBS, the Krasnoperekopsk substation is one of the key nodes of the energy system of the occupied peninsula.

"Madyar" also announced "BADABUM".

Brovdi added that gasoline in Russia is becoming a "scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned."

"A courtesy visit by means of the Unmanned Systems Forces was made by the Birds of the 1st separate Center of the SBS (transformed 14th regiment of the SBS)," he wrote.

Recall

Commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi reported on the strikes of the "Madyar's Birds" unit on the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska TPPs in temporarily occupied Donetsk region. These actions are intended to cause a "blackout in the swamps."

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit23.11.25, 15:56 • 3228 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea