"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video

The Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Krasnoperekopsk chemical plant "Brom" and the Krasnoperekopsk power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on Facebook.

SBS birds visited the BROM chemical plant, which works for the occupier's military-industrial complex. (Krasnoperekopsk, TOT AR Crimea). A number of energy facilities in the occupied territories were blacked out. The nights of 22 and 23.11 were loud in the worm swamps - the message says.

According to the head of the SBS, the Krasnoperekopsk substation is one of the key nodes of the energy system of the occupied peninsula.

"Madyar" also announced "BADABUM".

Brovdi added that gasoline in Russia is becoming a "scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned."

"A courtesy visit by means of the Unmanned Systems Forces was made by the Birds of the 1st separate Center of the SBS (transformed 14th regiment of the SBS)," he wrote.

Recall

Commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi reported on the strikes of the "Madyar's Birds" unit on the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska TPPs in temporarily occupied Donetsk region. These actions are intended to cause a "blackout in the swamps."

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit