The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Kyiv

The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.

The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Along the front line, the number of combat engagements increased to 191, and fighting continues in most areas. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 22.00 on 10/17/2024, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 191, the enemy has launched 47 air strikes using 83 combat aircraft, more than 650 kamikaze drone strikes and fired about 3,250 thousand times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons,

- the statement said.

Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector . Six attacks were repelled, and another battle is ongoing in the vicinity of Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 16 times to force our units out of their positions near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiya. Three attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked 21 times in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the directions of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka. Fighting continues near Novosadove.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Occupants were active in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske, seven enemy attempts to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian troops, and a firefight continues near Chasovyi Yar.

The enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the Toretsk sector. In  the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka, the occupiers received a tough rebuff from our defenders.  All attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 45 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka, and Selydove. In total, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 35 attacks in the sector, and ten more combat engagements are ongoing.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 365 people killed and wounded. Three tanks, one armored combat vehicle and one radar station were destroyed. In addition, one tank, one armored personnel carrier, two armored personnel carriers, one enemy cannon and three vehicles were damaged.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Kurakhove sector . At this time of day, there are 45 combat engagements. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoryane, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 36 enemy attacks, nine attacks are still ongoing. The situation is difficult but under control of the Defense Forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Ten firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector. All enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Vuhledar and Levadne. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Orikhivsk sector , our troops repelled one unsuccessful enemy attack near Novoandriivka during the day.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled five attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. Currently, there are 24 known air strikes involving 37 guided aerial bombs,

- the General Staff added.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

