The number of combat engagements along the frontline increased to 191, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reports 191 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy launched 90 attacks.
Along the front line, the number of combat engagements increased to 191, and fighting continues in most areas. This is reported by the General Staff in a report as of 22.00 on 10/17/2024, UNN reports.
Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 191, the enemy has launched 47 air strikes using 83 combat aircraft, more than 650 kamikaze drone strikes and fired about 3,250 thousand times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons,
Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector . Six attacks were repelled, and another battle is ongoing in the vicinity of Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried 16 times to force our units out of their positions near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiya. Three attacks are still ongoing.
The enemy attacked 21 times in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the directions of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka. Fighting continues near Novosadove.
Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Occupants were active in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske, seven enemy attempts to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian troops, and a firefight continues near Chasovyi Yar.
The enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the Toretsk sector. In the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka, the occupiers received a tough rebuff from our defenders. All attacks were repelled.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 45 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka, and Selydove. In total, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 35 attacks in the sector, and ten more combat engagements are ongoing.
According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 365 people killed and wounded. Three tanks, one armored combat vehicle and one radar station were destroyed. In addition, one tank, one armored personnel carrier, two armored personnel carriers, one enemy cannon and three vehicles were damaged.
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Kurakhove sector . At this time of day, there are 45 combat engagements. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoryane, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 36 enemy attacks, nine attacks are still ongoing. The situation is difficult but under control of the Defense Forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
Ten firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector. All enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Vuhledar and Levadne. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
In the Orikhivsk sector , our troops repelled one unsuccessful enemy attack near Novoandriivka during the day.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled five attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. Currently, there are 24 known air strikes involving 37 guided aerial bombs,
In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.