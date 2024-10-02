I spoke with the Chief of the Main Command several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already spoken several times with Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy today. First of all, about Donetsk region, about the areas where it is especially difficult now. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

I have already spoken to the Chief of Staff several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region, about the areas where it is particularly difficult now. I am grateful to each of our combat brigades for their true resilience and courage. Every week, against all odds, our warriors deliver a truly tangible defeat to the occupier, and this is the most important thing - to exhaust the enemy and provide Ukraine with the opportunity to convince our partners of the very steps that can fundamentally and strategically change the military situation - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine really needs this determination from its partners in terms of long-range cooperation.

I would also like to thank every leader and friend of Ukraine for understanding that pressure on Russia is not enough now, and that is the only reason why the Russian leadership does not take diplomacy seriously. We need more power ,” Zelensky said.

Addendum

On October 2, the Khortytsia JFO reported that the High Command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to “preserve personnel and military equipment.

Earlier, on October 1, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin reported that the enemy is almost in the center of Vuhledar, so it is extremely difficult to get humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines to the 107 people who remained in the city.