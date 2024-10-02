ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97408 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141305 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179339 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

I spoke with the Chief of the Main Command several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

I spoke with the Chief of the Main Command several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17146 views

President Zelenskyy spoke with Chief Commander Syrskyy about the difficult situation in Donetsk region. He thanked the military for their resilience and emphasized the need for more pressure on Russia from partners.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already spoken several times with Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy today. First of all, about Donetsk region, about the areas where it is especially difficult now. Zelensky said this in a video message, UNN reports.

I have already spoken to the Chief of Staff several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region, about the areas where it is particularly difficult now. I am grateful to each of our combat brigades for their true resilience and courage. Every week, against all odds, our warriors deliver a truly tangible defeat to the occupier, and this is the most important thing - to exhaust the enemy and provide Ukraine with the opportunity to convince our partners of the very steps that can fundamentally and strategically change the military situation

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine really needs this determination from its partners in terms of long-range cooperation.

I would also like to thank every leader and friend of Ukraine for understanding that pressure on Russia is not enough now, and that is the only reason why the Russian leadership does not take diplomacy seriously. We need more power

 ,” Zelensky said.

Addendum

On October 2, the Khortytsia JFO reported that the High Command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to “preserve personnel and military equipment.

Earlier, on October 1, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin reported that the enemy is almost in the center of Vuhledar, so it is extremely difficult to get humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines to the 107 people who remained in the city. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
vuhledarUgledar
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

