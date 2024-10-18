More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.
The situation at the front remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 210 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on October 18, UNN reports.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, in particular, dropped 113 drones. In addition, it carried out over 4,060 attacks, 125 of them from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,450 kamikaze drones.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important enemy target.
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked seven times near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, 19 militants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiya.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske.
In Toretsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Nelipivka and near Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Promin and Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Katerynivka, Antonivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked near Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Zoryane, Horoshne and Vodyane.
In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made 11 attacks on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar and Levadne.
In Orikhivsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novoandriivka.
Five times unsuccessfully, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovsky direction.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft launched 31 air strikes with 58 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.
In Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
