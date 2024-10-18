More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
67%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest
April 3, 08:40 PM

April 3, 08:40 PM • 10350 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe
April 3, 10:18 PM

April 3, 10:18 PM • 8988 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy
02:06 AM

02:06 AM • 13904 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
03:29 AM

03:29 AM • 21078 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 15262 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 15888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 07:36 PM • 33784 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95043 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM
April 3, 03:18 PM • 137856 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25410 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27824 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41504 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons
April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49808 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138253 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19927 views

Over the last day, 210 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 62 air strikes and over 4060 attacks, losing 1530 people.

More than 200 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The situation at the front remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 210 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on October 18, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, in particular, dropped 113 drones. In addition, it carried out over 4,060 attacks, 125 of them from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,450 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important enemy target.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked seven times near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, 19 militants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiya.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Nelipivka and near Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Promin and Selydove.

Plus 1530 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses18.10.24, 07:48 • 23467 views

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Katerynivka, Antonivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked near Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Zoryane, Horoshne and Vodyane.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy made 11 attacks on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar and Levadne.

In Orikhivsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

Five times unsuccessfully, the invaders tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions on the Prydniprovsky direction.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze Ukrainian villages and towns to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft launched 31 air strikes with 58 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

In Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

One enemy missile-carrying ship is in the Black Sea18.10.24, 06:57 • 86482 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ugledar
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
