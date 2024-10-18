One enemy missile-carrying ship is in the Black Sea
The Ukrainian Navy reports the presence of one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 16 Kalibr missiles.
As of the morning of Friday, October 18, the Russian army has one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea. However, there are no missiles on the ship. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
There is 1 hostile ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov,
It is also noted that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 4 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.
