Pletenchuk: even if there are several cruise missile carriers in the sea, it does not mean that there will be a shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk noted that the presence of several cruise missile carriers at sea does not mean an imminent attack. He emphasized that Russians rarely use missiles alone because of their low efficiency, and now such ships are more likely to serve as a distraction for air defense systems.
He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
A cruise missile carrier has been spotted in the sea, and it doesn't take long for the Russians to deploy, go out to sea and fire back, we're talking hours
Pletenchuk noted that in practice, when there are 1-2 submarines at sea, and only one of them is equipped with cruise missiles, these boats do not perform missile missions, but rather guard the base.
He also emphasized that even if the Russians decide to launch missiles separately, without combined attacks, such tactics are ineffective, so the enemy no longer uses missiles alone.
Even if a few ships carrying cruise missiles go to sea, it does not mean that there will be a firefight. The low effectiveness of these weapons systems at the moment has forced the enemy to use them more to distract air defense. In general, I can say that the situation is stable
Pletenchuk said that the Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy.