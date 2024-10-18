Plus 1530 occupants and 13 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1530 occupants, 13 tanks and other equipment. The total losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 22 to October 18, 24 amounted to about 675,800 soldiers, 9027 tanks and thousands of other pieces of equipment.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 675,800 people, 9027 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 18, 24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel - about 675800 (+1530) people,
- tanks - 9027 (+13) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18053 (+51) units,
- artillery systems - 19533 (+23) units,
- MLRS - 1232 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 978 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17152 (+48),
- cruise missiles - 2620 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 26908 (+93) units,
- special equipment - 3448 (+2)
