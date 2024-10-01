72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137483 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142929 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172496 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99438 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109546 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111640 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45565 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52644 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188813 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141666 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141728 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137877 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154772 views
Actual
72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42759 views

The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.

The 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Details

Members of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade denied the information about the complete capture of Vuhledar by the occupiers. In a commentary to Suspilne, two military officers of the brigade informed that as of the evening of October 1, certain parts of the city were still under the control of the Defenders of Ukraine, although most of Vuhledar was indeed under the occupation of russian troops.

The brigade did not receive an order to leave the city

- said one of the soldiers.

Recall

Earlier, DeepState reported on the seizure of Vuhledar based on video footage published by russian Telegram channels on October 1. In this footage, the invaders raised russian flags on the city's buildings.

Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, situation is difficult - Head of the Center for Legal Aid01.10.24, 14:46 • 14683 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
deepstatemapliveDeepStateMap.Live
suspilneSuspilne
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine

