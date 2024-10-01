72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

The 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Details

Members of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade denied the information about the complete capture of Vuhledar by the occupiers. In a commentary to Suspilne, two military officers of the brigade informed that as of the evening of October 1, certain parts of the city were still under the control of the Defenders of Ukraine, although most of Vuhledar was indeed under the occupation of russian troops.

The brigade did not receive an order to leave the city - said one of the soldiers.

Recall

Earlier, DeepState reported on the seizure of Vuhledar based on video footage published by russian Telegram channels on October 1. In this footage, the invaders raised russian flags on the city's buildings.

Active fighting continues in Vuhledar, situation is difficult - Head of the Center for Legal Aid