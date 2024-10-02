Higher command authorizes withdrawal of units from Vuhledar - OSG “Khortytsia”

The high command authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment," reads a message on the official Telegram channel of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSG "Khortytsia"), UNN reports.

Details

"Having suffered numerous losses as a result of prolonged fighting, the enemy did not give up trying to capture Vuhledar. In an attempt to take control of the city at any cost, he managed to send reserves to conduct flanking attacks that depleted the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy's actions, there was a threat of encirclement of the city. The High Command has authorized a maneuver to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further actions," reads the message on the official Telegram channel of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops.

