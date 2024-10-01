More than 100 people remain in Vuhledar, but it is almost impossible to bring in humanitarian aid - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168786 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138832 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143687 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173428 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100939 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110653 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112785 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53777 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60337 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200789 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142260 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138361 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155217 views
More than 100 people remain in Vuhledar, but it is almost impossible to bring in humanitarian aid - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14559 views

There are 107 civilians in Vuhledar, including children. The delivery of humanitarian aid is hampered by the enemy's proximity to the city center. Evacuation from Donetsk region is now being carried out through Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy is located almost in the center of Vuhledar, so it is extremely difficult to get humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines to the 107 people who stayed in the city.

UNN writes with a reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration and the telethon.

Details

When asked how many civilians remain in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, and whether there are children among them, the RMA head answered the following:

There are 107 people left in Vuhledar now. There are no children there. As for the 107 people, it is very difficult to get to them and deliver humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines. The active phase of the war is underway. The enemy is now almost in the center of the city. It's very difficult for us and the authorities to get to the people who stayed in the city.

- He said.

Vadym Filashkin also explained how the evacuation of people from potentially dangerous areas is going on.

It is important to note that it is no longer possible to evacuate from Donetsk region by train.

We have changed the place of shipment. It is Dnipropetrovs'k region. There is a very short distance to Pokrovsk from the enemy. 

- the official emphasized.

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, the compulsory evacuation of families with children from the 10-kilometer zone in the region continues.

The police and the State Emergency Service managed to evacuate almost all the children from the area close to the front line.

Filashkin also cited data that before the start of the full-scale war, there were 1,900 people in the Donetsk region, but now, according to the official, there are 350,000.

Recall

Employees of boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region refuse to go to work because of non-payment of salaries. Preparations for the heating season are not underway, and most heating networks are in a state of emergency.

Donetsk region restricts movement of volunteers in combat zone - RMA20.09.24, 19:21 • 16638 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

