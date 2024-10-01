More than 100 people remain in Vuhledar, but it is almost impossible to bring in humanitarian aid - RMA

The enemy is located almost in the center of Vuhledar, so it is extremely difficult to get humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines to the 107 people who stayed in the city.

UNN writes with a reference to the head of the Donetsk regional state administration and the telethon.

Details

When asked how many civilians remain in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, and whether there are children among them, the RMA head answered the following:

There are 107 people left in Vuhledar now. There are no children there. As for the 107 people, it is very difficult to get to them and deliver humanitarian aid, drinking water and medicines. The active phase of the war is underway. The enemy is now almost in the center of the city. It's very difficult for us and the authorities to get to the people who stayed in the city. - He said.

Vadym Filashkin also explained how the evacuation of people from potentially dangerous areas is going on.

It is important to note that it is no longer possible to evacuate from Donetsk region by train.

We have changed the place of shipment. It is Dnipropetrovs'k region. There is a very short distance to Pokrovsk from the enemy. - the official emphasized.

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, the compulsory evacuation of families with children from the 10-kilometer zone in the region continues.

The police and the State Emergency Service managed to evacuate almost all the children from the area close to the front line.

Filashkin also cited data that before the start of the full-scale war, there were 1,900 people in the Donetsk region, but now, according to the official, there are 350,000.

Recall

Employees of boiler houses in the occupied territories of Donetsk region refuse to go to work because of non-payment of salaries. Preparations for the heating season are not underway, and most heating networks are in a state of emergency.

Donetsk region restricts movement of volunteers in combat zone - RMA