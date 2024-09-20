Donetsk region restricts movement of volunteers in combat zone - RMA

Donetsk region has introduced a temporary restriction on the movement of volunteers in the territories of settlements where active hostilities are taking place. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

The decision of the Defense Council of Donetsk region introduced a temporary restriction on the movement of vehicles and people, including representatives of public, charitable, humanitarian organizations and their vehicles in the territories of settlements where active hostilities are taking place - Filashkin said.

He explained that in order to move and work in these communities, non-governmental organizations now need to apply in writing to the relevant military administration of the settlement.

If the security situation allows you to stay in the community without risking your life, the military administration must provide written permission to stay in the community - explained the head of the Donetsk RMA.

Last week, on September 12, three Ukrainian ICRC workerswere killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian artillery shelling.