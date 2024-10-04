It adds motivation for partners to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia: Zelensky on the Kursk operation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33389 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135010 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170622 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104700 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139680 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139393 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85713 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107273 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109407 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139381 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137048 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154015 views
It adds motivation for partners to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia: Zelensky on the Kursk operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19032 views

The President of Ukraine said that the Kursk operation adds motivation for partners to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Zelensky met with the military in Sumy region who are fighting in Kursk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing. This is what motivates our partners to be with Ukraine, to be more decisive and to put pressure on Russia - to put pressure in a way that can help end the war fairly. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"It is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing, something that adds motivation to partners, adds motivation to be with Ukraine, to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia - pressure in a way that can help us end the war fairly," Zelensky said.

After the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian military's fear of escalation had to be overcome - Sibiga11.09.24, 22:32 • 55975 views

Addendum

Zelenskyy started his trip to Sumy region today . He met with the military, who are fighting in Kursk region to protect the border regions and the entire country.

Add

On October 2 , the Khortytsia military unit reportedthat the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Arseniy Prylipka, a spokesman for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Black Zaporozhians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, minimized the losses of the Defense Forces. Further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

