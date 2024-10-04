It adds motivation for partners to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia: Zelensky on the Kursk operation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing. This is what motivates our partners to be with Ukraine, to be more decisive and to put pressure on Russia - to put pressure in a way that can help end the war fairly. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"It is very important to understand that the Kursk operation is a really strategic thing, something that adds motivation to partners, adds motivation to be with Ukraine, to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia - pressure in a way that can help us end the war fairly," Zelensky said.

After the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian military's fear of escalation had to be overcome - Sibiga

Addendum

Zelenskyy started his trip to Sumy region today . He met with the military, who are fighting in Kursk region to protect the border regions and the entire country.

Add

On October 2 , the Khortytsia military unit reportedthat the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Arseniy Prylipka, a spokesman for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Black Zaporozhians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, minimized the losses of the Defense Forces. Further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units.