Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that after the Kursk operation, the fear of escalation had to be overcome by the Ukrainian military, emphasizing the importance of the will and courage of the allies in making decisions on the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. Sibiga said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and David Lemmy, UNN reports with reference to "We-Ukraine.

He noted that the issue of escalation always arose during the adoption of each fundamental decision to provide Ukraine with weapons, but despite this, these decisions were made.

Sibiga emphasized that after the successful Kursk operation, the Ukrainian military can talk about overcoming the fear of escalation.

