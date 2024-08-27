Zelenskyy: Kursk operation will end in dialogue, but Ukraine needs to have strong positions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the situation in the Kursk region will be resolved through dialogue, but Ukraine must be in a strong position. He said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

"Therefore, at the Peace Summit, we must be in a powerful situation, of course, everything (the operation in Kursk - ed.) will end in dialogue, but we must have strong positions for dialogue," Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the advance on the Pokrovske direction before the Kursk operation was faster.