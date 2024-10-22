Russian army kills two children and a woman in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.
The Russian army killed two children and a woman and wounded two other civilians in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on October 21 at 21:00, the Russian army attacked the village of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk district, with two UAVs, preliminary of the "Shahed" type.
"A 14-year-old girl suffered bodily injuries incompatible with life. A 29-year-old woman suffered a broken leg and burns to her body," the prosecutor's office said.
In addition, according to the agency, at 23:50, the enemy dropped an air bomb on the village of Yantarne in the Kurakhivska urban community.
"The explosion in one of the houses killed a 64-year-old resident and an 11-year-old boy. A 68-year-old man was also injured," the statement said.
In the settlements, the fire and blast wave reportedly damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.
According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, on October 21, Russians killed 2 people in Myrnohrad, 1 in Kurakhove and Novoukrainka, and 5 more people were wounded in the region over the day.
According to him , Russians fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. According to Mr. Filashkin, in Pokrovsk district, Russians also shelled Kurakhove, where 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, a 5-storey building, an administrative building and enterprises were damaged. In Myrnohrad, 2 people were killed and 1 wounded, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Pokrovsk.
Also, according to Filashkin, the enemy shelled Volnovakha district - a person was wounded in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community. As well as Kramatorsk district, where there are damages in Kostyantynivka and Mykolaivka, and Bakhmut district - 2 people were killed in Toretsk.