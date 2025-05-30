Explosions, evacuation, road closures: GUR conducted a special operation in Vladivostok - sources

$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
11:54 AM • 2994 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM • 10507 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market
10:40 AM • 9366 views

10:40 AM • 9366 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

08:52 AM • 25194 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
07:41 AM • 36742 views

07:41 AM • 36742 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
06:54 AM • 24976 views

06:54 AM • 24976 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA
May 29, 11:10 PM • 27184 views

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27184 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 01:16 PM • 150201 views

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150201 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
May 29, 08:40 AM • 141009 views

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141009 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Publications
Exclusives
"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone
May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU
May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days
07:19 AM • 15881 views

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film
08:06 AM • 15543 views

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement
09:00 AM • 5316 views

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction
12:00 PM • 2838 views

12:00 PM • 2838 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?
10:40 AM • 9366 views

10:40 AM • 9366 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
08:52 AM • 25194 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment
07:41 AM • 36742 views

07:41 AM • 36742 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 150201 views

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150201 views
"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film
08:06 AM • 15588 views

08:06 AM • 15588 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days
07:19 AM • 15922 views

07:19 AM • 15922 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo
May 29, 07:36 AM • 115871 views

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115871 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108449 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season
May 28, 01:39 PM • 121053 views

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121053 views
Explosions, evacuation, road closures: GUR conducted a special operation in Vladivostok - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a special operation in Vladivostok, hitting enemy manpower, equipment and special equipment. Authorities announced an explosion of gas cylinders and closed roads.

Explosions, evacuation, road closures: GUR conducted a special operation in Vladivostok - sources

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful special operation in Russian Vladivostok. Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

Details

On the morning of May 30, two powerful explosions occurred in Russian Vladivostok near Desantna Bay. This was the result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate

- said the UNN interlocutor.

The source reports that it is currently known that there were at least two explosions in the area of deployment of the 47th separate assault battalion of the 155th separate Guards Brigade of the Marine Corps (military unit 30926).

One in the area of the checkpoint, the other in the location of personnel and command of the military unit. Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit. Local residents testify that at least 10 ambulances and an evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being taken out of the military unit by military "Urals"

- said the interlocutor.

It is noted that, however, the regional authorities expectedly reported that the incident was caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders, as a result of which no one was injured.

A "counter-terrorism operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok. The area around the military unit is blocked. The road between Shamora Bay and Shchitova village is blocked. The 155th Marine Brigade is actively involved in hostilities against Ukraine. In particular, its participation in the battles in Mariupol, Vuhledar, and in the Kursk region has been documented

- informs the source.

Addition

Earlier, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that two explosions occurred in Vladivostok in the area of Desantna Bay.

"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive
30.05.25, 11:35 • 2012 views
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Kursk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ugledar
Ukraine
Mariupol
