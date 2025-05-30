Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful special operation in Russian Vladivostok. Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

Details

On the morning of May 30, two powerful explosions occurred in Russian Vladivostok near Desantna Bay. This was the result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate - said the UNN interlocutor.

The source reports that it is currently known that there were at least two explosions in the area of deployment of the 47th separate assault battalion of the 155th separate Guards Brigade of the Marine Corps (military unit 30926).

One in the area of the checkpoint, the other in the location of personnel and command of the military unit. Manpower, military equipment, and special equipment were hit. Local residents testify that at least 10 ambulances and an evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being taken out of the military unit by military "Urals" - said the interlocutor.

It is noted that, however, the regional authorities expectedly reported that the incident was caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders, as a result of which no one was injured.

A "counter-terrorism operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok. The area around the military unit is blocked. The road between Shamora Bay and Shchitova village is blocked. The 155th Marine Brigade is actively involved in hostilities against Ukraine. In particular, its participation in the battles in Mariupol, Vuhledar, and in the Kursk region has been documented - informs the source.

Addition

Earlier, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that two explosions occurred in Vladivostok in the area of Desantna Bay.

"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive