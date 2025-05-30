"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the NGU "Bureviy" brigade destroyed the occupiers' field fuel and lubricants depot with a drone. Destruction confirmed, fuel burned down, enemy equipment will not be able to move.
Fighters of the "Bureviy" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a russian field depot of fuel and lubricants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko in Telegram.
Details
As can be seen from the footage of the video distributed by Pivenko, the enemy fuel depot was destroyed with the help of a drone. And another UAV helped to make sure that only ashes remained of the occupiers' storage facility.
The occupiers are on fire again. Fighters of the "Bureviy" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine reduced the Russian field depot of fuel and lubricants. The fuel burned down - the equipment will not arrive, the generators will not start
Let us remind you
Earlier, the 43rd Brigade showed how they destroy enemy D-20 guns, ammunition depots and armored vehicles on positions. Ukrainian artillery works 24/7, inflicting precise strikes on the enemy.