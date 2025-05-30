"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 8462 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 18108 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 17499 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 20756 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 140389 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 160925 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 138976 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 124368 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 218136 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 107198 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
71%
747mm
Popular news

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 17344 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 15326 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

May 30, 02:25 AM • 14425 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 12997 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 17001 views
Publications

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 8464 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 18108 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 140389 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 218136 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 221757 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ivan Fedorov

Joe Biden

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Izmail

Europe

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 5210 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 6788 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 113526 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 106122 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 118869 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

Financial Times

TikTok

Unmanned aerial vehicle

"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Fighters of the NGU "Bureviy" brigade destroyed the occupiers' field fuel and lubricants depot with a drone. Destruction confirmed, fuel burned down, enemy equipment will not be able to move.

"Bureviy" fighters destroyed the occupiers' fuel and lubricants depot: fuel burned down, equipment will not arrive

Fighters of the "Bureviy" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a russian field depot of fuel and lubricants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko in Telegram.

Details

As can be seen from the footage of the video distributed by Pivenko, the enemy fuel depot was destroyed with the help of a drone. And another UAV helped to make sure that only ashes remained of the occupiers' storage facility.

The occupiers are on fire again. Fighters of the "Bureviy" brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine reduced the Russian field depot of fuel and lubricants. The fuel burned down - the equipment will not arrive, the generators will not start

Pivenko wrote.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the 43rd Brigade showed how they destroy enemy D-20 guns, ammunition depots and armored vehicles on positions. Ukrainian artillery works 24/7, inflicting precise strikes on the enemy.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Telegram
Brent
$63.65
Bitcoin
$105,188.20
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.28
Золото
$3,319.90
Ethereum
$2,620.03