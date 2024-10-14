The enemy has advanced on several fronts - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.
The aggressor advanced near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Vuhledar, Olhivka, Kremiane, Tsukuryno and Zolota Niva. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the situation in the Kurakhove sector remained the most intense today, with the enemy also active in the Lyman, Pokrovske and Kupianske sectors.
