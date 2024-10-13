Russians shoot nine Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shot drone operators and allies near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in Kursk region, who were taking up positions but were forced to engage the enemy and were shot back.
On Thursday, October 10, Russians shot drone operators and allies near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in the Kursk region, who were taking up positions but were forced to make contact with the enemy and shoot back, but due to the limited amount of ammunition they were forced to surrender. This was reported by the DeepState portal, according to UNN.
Details
“The Katsap bastards have once again violated the rules and customs of warfare - 9 Ukrainian soldiers were shot dead in the Kursk region. Our sources in the 1st Brigade learned that on October 10, the Russians shot drone operators and allies near the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh. Additional details of the circumstances are being clarified, but it is known that the guys went to their positions thinking they were in the relative rear, but were already forced to make contact with the enemy and were shot back. However, the number of BCs was limited and they were forced to surrender,” DeepState reported.
DeepState added that the situation in the Kursk region is “not so good” at the moment.
“The Defense Forces are taking stabilization measures, but it is extremely difficult to restore what has been lost,” DeepState added.
Recall
In early October, a drone recorded the execution of three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers in New York. The Azov and 49th Battalion fighters later captured one of the Russians involved in the crime.