British intelligence: Russian army continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk, will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.
The Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine is likely to remain the main focus of Russian efforts, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense. According to British intelligence , the Russians are creating conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk and are likely to try to capture Selidove in the coming weeks, UNN reports.
Details
In the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine, Russia's main efforts appear to be continuing, and a high level of Russian operations has been observed there over the past week. It is likely that Russia continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk. Russian troops have partially surrounded the town of Selydove and will likely attempt to capture it in the coming weeks
According to British intelligence, the Russian army has advanced to the center of Toretsk. However, as noted, the advance is slow, and Russian positions in the city are vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks.
After capturing Vuledar in early October 2, Russian troops made only minor gains outside the city, which is located at the intersection of two key fronts - Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.
In Zaporizhzhia, there are some signs of an attempt to intensify Russian offensive operations in the eastern part of the sector: Russian troops have reportedly taken the village of Kamianske, located on the main Zaporizhzhia-Melitopol road. The area has remained relatively still for over a year, but it remains to be seen whether Russian troops will be able to continue offensive operations in the area, according to British intelligence.
As of 4 p.m. on October 11, 13 clashes of varying intensity started in the Pokrovsk sector . Fighting is currently ongoing in the vicinity of Selydove. 12 attacks were repelled near Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad and Lysivka.