Illegal Starlink terminals help Russia in its war against Ukraine - The Washington Post

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Illegal Starlink terminals help Russia in its war against Ukraine - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained Starlink terminals to improve coordination of attacks on Ukrainian positions. This has helped the Russian military to narrow the technological gap.

Illegal Starlink terminals help Russia in its war against Ukraine - The Washington Post

The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained terminals to improve coordination during attacks, to increase the effectiveness of drone and artillery strikes on Ukrainian troops. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the terminals, which allow commanders to monitor the battlefield using drones and provide secure communication between soldiers, are subject to sanctions that prohibit the supply of American electronic devices to Moscow. However, there is a black market through which Russians obtain Starlink terminals. Their proliferation is an important factor in their recent successes in the Donbas offensive.

Ukrainian officers from units in the Donetsk region say that Russia has narrowed the technological gap, making its forces more cohesive and increasing the number and accuracy of attacks.

All of this is causing Kyiv's dissatisfaction with Elon Musk, the mercurial CEO of SpaceX, which owns the Starlink technology. The Ukrainian military directly criticizes the entrepreneur for not taking sufficient measures to stop the illegal use of the technology, claiming that Musk seems to be favorable to Russia.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Russians have now begun to mirror Ukraine's actions, using Starlink in a similar way.

Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-13625.09.24, 19:31 • 26022 views

Kyiv and Washington face difficulties in resolving the problem of Russia's use of Starlink, analysts say, especially in light of Moscow's success in circumventing sanctions and the technical difficulty of denying access to the Starlink network without harming Ukrainian troops.

Starlink terminals have been appearing at Russian positions all year, but only in the last few months has their impact become truly tangible. The Russians have started using them to coordinate their offensives. The Ukrainian military, which operates reconnaissance drones near Novohrodivka, southeast of the strategically important Pokrovsk, said they spotted Starlink on Russian positions last month.

Starlink can disable individual terminals by their identification numbers and block signal reception areas - this is called "geofencing". A Starlink source claims that the company is technically capable of determining the location of active terminals based on their satellite signals, but in practice, it can be difficult to locate a user at the front line of a war zone where Ukrainian and Russian troops are operating.

Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky10.10.24, 23:26 • 50432 views

