Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112030 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171841 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104727 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94290 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108673 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110780 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38816 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46225 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188214 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141263 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137584 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154505 views
Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50253 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Starlink terminals for Ukraine are financed exclusively by Poland, not Elon Musk. Warsaw plans to continue financing their purchase for Ukraine.

Only Poland, not Elon Musk, is financing Starlink terminals for Ukraine. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this  on Thursday during a press conference, Polish Radio reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, only Poland, not Elon Musk, sponsors Starlink modules in Ukraine. He also said that Warsaw would continue to finance their purchase for Ukraine, as Starlink provides access to the network even in difficult conditions.

These Starlink terminals used in Ukraine are not sponsored by Mr. Elon Musk, but are and will be financed exclusively by Poland,

- Sikorsky said.

Poland considers transferring Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine - Sikorsky13.09.24, 20:53 • 52621 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
mikoyan-mig-29Mikoyan MiG-29
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
warsawWarsaw
elon-muskElon Musk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising