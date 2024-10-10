Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky

Only Poland, not Elon Musk, is financing Starlink terminals for Ukraine. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this on Thursday during a press conference, Polish Radio reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, only Poland, not Elon Musk, sponsors Starlink modules in Ukraine. He also said that Warsaw would continue to finance their purchase for Ukraine, as Starlink provides access to the network even in difficult conditions.

These Starlink terminals used in Ukraine are not sponsored by Mr. Elon Musk, but are and will be financed exclusively by Poland, - Sikorsky said.

