Starlink for Ukraine is financed exclusively by Poland, not Musk - Sikorsky
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Starlink terminals for Ukraine are financed exclusively by Poland, not Elon Musk. Warsaw plans to continue financing their purchase for Ukraine.
Details
According to him, only Poland, not Elon Musk, sponsors Starlink modules in Ukraine. He also said that Warsaw would continue to finance their purchase for Ukraine, as Starlink provides access to the network even in difficult conditions.
These Starlink terminals used in Ukraine are not sponsored by Mr. Elon Musk, but are and will be financed exclusively by Poland,
