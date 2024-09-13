Poland considers transferring Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine - Sikorsky
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has announced the possibility of a new batch of MiG-29 fighter jets being transferred to Ukraine. This could happen if the allies help Poland in the Air Policing mission over its territory.
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland is considering the transfer of Mig-29 fighter jets in the next aid packages. He said this at a joint press conference with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday, UNN reports .
We are considering the transfer of another batch of equipment, including, probably, Mig-29 aircraft. Today, they are needed to protect Polish skies, but perhaps our allies will help us in the Air Policing mission over Poland, which would allow us to take this step
Recall
Last year , Ukraine received 14 Soviet MiG-29 fighters from Poland.