Poland considers transferring Mig-29 aircraft to Ukraine - Sikorsky

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland is considering the transfer of Mig-29 fighter jets in the next aid packages. He said this at a joint press conference with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday, UNN reports .

We are considering the transfer of another batch of equipment, including, probably, Mig-29 aircraft. Today, they are needed to protect Polish skies, but perhaps our allies will help us in the Air Policing mission over Poland, which would allow us to take this step - Sikorsky said.

Recall

Last year , Ukraine received 14 Soviet MiG-29 fighters from Poland.