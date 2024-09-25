Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-136

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101753 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108397 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142025 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139969 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115572 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72661 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 79092 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47680 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38777 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156435 views
Actual
Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-136

Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-136

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25958 views

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 drone equipped with Starlink satellite communications. This can allow the drone to fly up to 2,000 kilometers and have a powerful communication channel for transmitting intelligence.

Last night, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136, which was equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications, which can enable the drone to fly up to 2,000 km, and also provide a very wide and powerful feedback channel with the drone, the ability to transmit information from it and change the flight mission at any distance. This is reported by Defense Express, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications during tonight's attack, in which 28 of 32 drones were shot down. Defense Express received the relevant photos from its own sources. They show a satellite dish with serial numbers on it. This should allow us to investigate the supply channels of the Starlink terminal

- the publication writes.

It is noted that by installing Starlink terminals on the Shahed-136, the Russians are trying to turn it into a reconnaissance drone, which will provide a very wide and powerful feedback channel with the drone, the ability to transmit information from it and change the flight mission at any distance.

The enemy may need Starlink to transmit intelligence information, for example, collected by radio equipment about Ukrainian air defense positions. Or, if the drone is equipped with cameras, images. And thanks to Starlink, the Russian Federation can use Shahed as an extremely long-range barrage munition with the ability to further reconnoiter, through an additional camera, and hit even moving targets. The choice of the Shahed platform for such purposes may be due to its range of about 2,000 km and a rather large free volume in the middle of the fuselage

- the publication adds.

Addendum Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to the shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating.

We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 guided missiles and 28 drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
orlan-10Orlan-10
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising