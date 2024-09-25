Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-136

Last night, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136, which was equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications, which can enable the drone to fly up to 2,000 km, and also provide a very wide and powerful feedback channel with the drone, the ability to transmit information from it and change the flight mission at any distance. This is reported by Defense Express, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 equipped with SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications during tonight's attack, in which 28 of 32 drones were shot down. Defense Express received the relevant photos from its own sources. They show a satellite dish with serial numbers on it. This should allow us to investigate the supply channels of the Starlink terminal - the publication writes.

It is noted that by installing Starlink terminals on the Shahed-136, the Russians are trying to turn it into a reconnaissance drone, which will provide a very wide and powerful feedback channel with the drone, the ability to transmit information from it and change the flight mission at any distance.

The enemy may need Starlink to transmit intelligence information, for example, collected by radio equipment about Ukrainian air defense positions. Or, if the drone is equipped with cameras, images. And thanks to Starlink, the Russian Federation can use Shahed as an extremely long-range barrage munition with the ability to further reconnoiter, through an additional camera, and hit even moving targets. The choice of the Shahed platform for such purposes may be due to its range of about 2,000 km and a rather large free volume in the middle of the fuselage - the publication adds.

Addendum Addendum

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to the shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating.

We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

On the night of September 25, the Russian occupation army attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 guided missiles and 28 drones.