After Vuhledar in Donetsk region, the next target for Russian troops is likely to be Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region, according to an intelligence-based report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

British intelligence notes that the capture of Vuhledar followed a renewed Russian offensive in September. Russia has reportedly made sporadic attempts to capture Vuhledar over the past two years, suffering heavy losses in the process.

"It is likely that Russian troops will try to continue their advance beyond Vuhledar in the coming weeks. In the west, one of the likely targets is the village of Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region. The village of Bohoyavlenka is located 8 kilometers to the north," British intelligence analysts said.

Addendum

On October 2, the Khortytsia military unit reportedthat the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Arseniy Prylipka, a spokesman for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Black Zaporozhians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, minimized the losses of the Defense Forces. Further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units.

