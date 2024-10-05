British intelligence names likely target of Russians after Vuhledar

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159087 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133594 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140609 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169595 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138183 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137756 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77830 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105990 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108178 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159087 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186136 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138183 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136663 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153667 views
British intelligence names likely target of Russians after Vuhledar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19267 views

The UK Ministry of Defense reports that after Vuhledar, Russian troops may target Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.

After Vuhledar in Donetsk region, the next target for Russian troops is likely to be Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region, according to an intelligence-based report  by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

British intelligence notes that the capture of Vuhledar followed a renewed Russian offensive in September. Russia has reportedly made sporadic attempts to capture Vuhledar over the past two years, suffering heavy losses in the process. 

"It is likely that Russian troops will try to continue their advance beyond Vuhledar in the coming weeks. In the west, one of the likely targets is the village of Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region. The village of Bohoyavlenka is located 8 kilometers to the north," British intelligence analysts said.

Addendum

On October 2, the Khortytsia military unit reportedthat the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Arseniy Prylipka, a spokesman for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Black Zaporozhians of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, minimized the losses of the Defense Forces. Further holding the city would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units. 

Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction03.10.24, 16:30 • 14904 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Contact us about advertising