In Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is difficult and complicated. This year, Russian forces have achieved some success on the battlefield. But Russian casualties amount to approximately 1,000 killed or wounded per day. This was stated by the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"When you ask me what the situation is now, the situation on the battlefield is certainly not easy. It is complicated. On the one hand, the Ukrainian army, as you know, is holding part of the Kursk region in Russia. But we have also seen Russian forces make some progress on the battlefield this year. But this progress, remember, has come at a cost. The latest estimates that I'm getting, and probably you are as well, are that Russian casualties are about 1,000 killed or wounded a day, 1,000 killed or wounded a day, and that's in addition to the total 500,000 already killed or wounded," Rutte said.

Therefore, according to him, it is extremely important that the allies provide billions in additional assistance as the Russian offensive continues.

"And, as you know, Allied leaders will be in Ramstein in a few weeks to address Ukraine's most urgent needs on the battlefield and to coordinate further support," Rutte said.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko , reportedthat the situation in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, is difficult, with active fighting going on.