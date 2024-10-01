Zelensky holds a meeting on the situation at the front and preparations for Ramstein
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy heard reports from the defense ministry's leadership on the situation at the front and the need for weapons. They discussed coordination with allies and preparations for a meeting in the Ramstein format.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy and Chief of the Armed Forces General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych on the situation at the front, the need for weapons and equipment, and preparations for the Ramstein meeting, UNN reports.
Details
"The situation at the front, the need for weapons and equipment, coordination with the allies. Preparations for Ramstein. Heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.
