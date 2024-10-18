Ukraine returns 501 fallen soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers from different areas of the war. Most of the bodies were returned from the Avdiivka sector - 382, there are also bodies from Bakhmut, Maryinka and other frontline areas.
As a result of repatriation measures, 501 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, 382 bodies of defenders killed in the Avdiivka sector, 56 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut sector, 45 bodies of defenders from the Maryinka sector, 6 bodies of fallen defenders in the Vuhledar sector, 4 fallen soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia sector, and 7 bodies of defenders fighting in the Luhansk sector were reportedly repatriated.
We also managed to return 1 body from a morgue in Russia.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims.
After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.
Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine had returned the bodies of 254 dead soldiers.