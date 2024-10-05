Russian Federation prepares new assault groups near Orikhove and Robotyn - Southern Defense Forces spokesman

New Russian assault groups are being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, and in a few days is likely to intensify new assault operations. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Where Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka are located is the so-called Robotyn ledge. If there is any breakthrough here, the enemy will be able to take fire control of the logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine, where our Defense Forces hold the Donetsk region, hold the southern part of Zaporizhzhia region. Therefore, the enemy will try to take control of this to cut off our logistics," said Voloshyn.

Therefore, according to him, new assault operations are underway and being prepared.

"That is why new assault operations are underway and being prepared in this area. According to our intelligence, new assault groups are being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, providing logistical support and is likely to intensify new assault operations in the near future, in a few days," Voloshyn said.

In addition, he said that the situation in the south is quite difficult.

"This is evidenced by the fact that neither the counter-battery fighting nor the shelling of our positions, nor the Russian attacks on settlements adjacent to the combat line, and missile strikes, air strikes, and UAV strikes, have stopped. That is why the situation in the south is not calm. Over the last day alone, our positions were shelled about 300 times," said Voloshyn.

Addendum

British intelligence reportedthat after Vuhledar in Donetsk region, it is likely that the next target for Russian troops could be Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.