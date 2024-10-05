Russian Federation prepares new assault groups near Orikhove and Robotyn - Southern Defense Forces spokesman

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136176 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142152 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180700 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171557 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141017 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140873 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92443 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108358 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110476 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171557 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187949 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140873 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137464 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154393 views
Actual
Russian Federation prepares new assault groups near Orikhove and Robotyn - Southern Defense Forces spokesman

Russian Federation prepares new assault groups near Orikhove and Robotyn - Southern Defense Forces spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21231 views

A spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces said that Russia is preparing for new attacks in southern Ukraine. The enemy is deploying troops and conducting reconnaissance to take control of logistics routes in Zaporizhzhya region.

New Russian assault groups are being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, and in a few days is likely to intensify new assault operations. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Where Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka are located is the so-called Robotyn ledge. If there is any breakthrough here, the enemy will be able to take fire control of the logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine, where our Defense Forces hold the Donetsk region, hold the southern part of Zaporizhzhia region. Therefore, the enemy will try to take control of this to cut off our logistics," said Voloshyn.

Therefore, according to him, new assault operations are underway and being prepared. 

"That is why new assault operations are underway and being prepared in this area. According to our intelligence, new assault groups are being prepared near Orikhove and near Robotyn. The enemy is deploying personnel there, conducting reconnaissance, providing logistical support and is likely to intensify new assault operations in the near future, in a few days," Voloshyn said.

In addition, he said that the situation in the south is quite difficult.

"This  is evidenced by the fact that neither the counter-battery fighting nor the shelling of our positions, nor the Russian attacks on settlements adjacent to the combat line, and missile strikes, air strikes, and UAV strikes, have stopped. That is why the situation in the south is not calm. Over the last day alone, our positions were shelled about 300 times," said Voloshyn.

Addendum

British intelligence reportedthat after Vuhledar in Donetsk region, it is likely that the next target for Russian troops could be Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising