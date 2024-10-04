Marines' disaster: media announced rf losses in Ugledar

During the assaults on Ugledar, the 155 and 40 brigades of the elite marines of the rf army alone could have lost more than 2,100 men, including the seriously wounded, dead and missing. This is 40% of the pre-war strength of these two units. This UNN reports with reference to the analysis of the Air Force.

Ugledar is considered a strategically important point: it is located on a height, and the Ukrainian army could strike at the enemy's logistical routes from there.

“The most intense and bloody were the battles for the city in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023. At that time, the elite units of the Marine Corps - the 155th and 40th brigades of “black berets” supported by BMPs and tanks - were thrown into the assault on the city. They were assisted by motorized rifle formations made up of mobilized and volunteers”, - stated in the message.

Based on public data, the Air Force was able to confirm that at least 211 Marines of the Russian armed forces' 155th Marine Brigade were killed in the assaults on Ugledar, with another 42 missing.

It is noted that this is almost four times more than the losses of this unit during the ten years of war in Chechnya. Among the dead are 19 officers, including battalion commander Tsyren Lubsanov.

“Side by side with the 155-brigade in these battles participated marines of the 40th brigade of “black berets” from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. On the basis of open data, we were able to confirm the deaths of 72 soldiers and officers of this unit,” the Air Force wrote.

It is also reported that the fact that Storm Z units, formed from prisoners of Russian colonies, began to be attributed to the 155th and 40th brigades may indirectly indicate serious losses of the Black Berets.

The number of casualties of the 155th and 40th brigades that we have established includes only those servicemen whose deaths were reported in publications by officials of the Primorsky and Kamchatka regions, the media and social networks, and whose place of service we were able to confirm. The real number of “black berets” who died during the assault on Ugledar may be about twice as high - that is, about 570 people.

Taking into account the missing, most of whom are likely dead, the real number of Marines killed in the Ugledar assaults could rise to 700.

The number of severely wounded soldiers of the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades cannot be reliably ascertained.

But it is reported that the number of those who finally dropped out of service due to wounds in the 155th and 40th brigades may be about 1,400 people. And the total number of Black Beret losses at Ugledar is up to 2,100.

Western experts estimate that the pre-war strength of the 155th Brigade was about 2,900 men, and that of the 40th Brigade 2,400 men. Consequently, the assault on Ugledar alone - excluding other battles - could have knocked out up to 40% of the units' full-time strength.

At the same time, Russian losses during the protracted assaults on Ugledar are not limited to “marines”.

Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction

Supplement

On October 2 , the Khortytsa OSUV reportedthat the higher command had granted permission for the withdrawal of units from Ugledar to “preserve personnel and combat equipment”

Arseniy Prylipko , a presoficer of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Black Zaporizhtsy AFU, reportedthat the withdrawal of defense forces from Ugledar, Donetsk Region, allowed the defense forces to minimize their losses. Further holding the city would already be critically difficult for Ukrainian units.