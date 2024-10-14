Situation in Chasovyi Yar area is critically difficult - 24th Brigade press service representative
Kyiv • UNN
A representative of the 24th Brigade reported on the critical situation in the Chasovyi Yar area. The enemy conducts 3-4 assaults daily, using artillery, drones and aircraft, destroying the city with CABs and unguided missiles.
The situation in the area of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region is critically difficult. The enemy is using artillery, drones, and aircraft. The town is being destroyed by unexploded ordnance. This was stated by a representative of the press service of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo Ivan Petrychak during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
When asked about the current situation in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Petrychak replied: "As of now, the situation is critically difficult, because over the past three weeks there hasn't been a single day when the occupiers didn't storm the area. There can be 3-4 of them per day. At the same time, the enemy is using artillery, drones, and aircraft. The city is being destroyed by the CABs.
According to him, the Ukrainian side observes that, in addition to the CABs, unguided aerial missiles regularly arrive, mixing the city with the ground and hunting Ukrainian soldiers.
"At the moment, the front line remains unchanged, running along the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, but the situation there is critically difficult," Petrychak said.
Addendum
DeepState reported that the aggressor advanced near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Vuhledar, Olhivka, Kremiane, Tsukuryno and Zolota Niva.
On October 12, Volodymyr Nazarenko, the head of artillery intelligence of the 4th Rubizh Brigade, said that the Russian occupiers were putting extremely heavy pressure on the eastern front using all available resources.