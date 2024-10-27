After capturing Vuhledar, Russia conducted massive assault operations and had partial success - Southern Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a massive assault in the direction of Levadne after capturing Vuhledar, cutting into the Ukrainian defense. The commanding heights remain under the control of Ukrainian forces.
Russian troops launched a massive assault in the direction of Levadne after capturing Vuhledar, achieving partial success by cutting into the defense of Ukrainian forces. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, UNN reports .
As for Levadne, in this area of the battlefield after Vuhledar, the enemy increased its efforts, regrouped and conducted massive assault operations, which resulted in partial success. The enemy penetrated our defense to the depth of a platoon stronghold. We are currently taking measures to restore our position and stabilize the situation
According to him, Levadne should not be called a settlement, because it is a simple field station located in a certain lowland and it is difficult to defend it and conduct defensive actions.
“Currently, all the commanding heights in this area of the combat line are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said.
Recall
The Russian army attacked Ukraine this week with more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles.