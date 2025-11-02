Partisans of the "ATESH" movement burned a military truck to disrupt its dispatch to Pokrovsk. They reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that agents of the movement from the 115th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, stationed in the Avdiivka area, destroyed their own truck after learning about the task to go on suicidal assaults near Pokrovsk.

With this act, the agents delayed the unit's departure and saved their lives. Soldiers see: the command sends personnel to their death, giving neither rest nor evacuation - the message says.

"ATESH" emphasizes: every Russian soldier can fight for their life without leaving the unit - sabotage is the most effective way to avoid being sent to slaughter.

Recall

In October, "ATESH" agents carried out sabotage at a strategic junction near Myslets in Chuvashia, temporarily blocking the movement of military echelons.

