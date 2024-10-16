Trying to escape from Ukraine: FSB agent who helped the enemy to attack Pokrovsk detained
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent from fleeing to Russia, who was passing information about Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the enemy. A 38-year-old resident of Selydove faces life in prison for high treason.
Law enforcers prevented an FSB agent who was spying for the enemy in Donetsk region from fleeing to Russia. The resident of Selydove “leaked” the locations of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector to the occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.
Details
According to the SBU, after completing hostile missions near the front line, the informant arrived in Kirovohrad region, from where she planned to leave as an “immigrant” to the European Union and then to Russia.
SBU counterintelligence officers thwarted the Russian agent's plans and detained her in a rented apartment where she was preparing to leave for Russia.
According to the investigation, the suspect was a 38-year-old resident of Selidove, Donetsk region. The woman was a member of the FSB agent network, which was neutralized in October 2023 during a special SBU operation in the region.
At that time, SBU officers detained two trackers who were monitoring the routes of heavy armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka area.
For the sake of secrecy, all three agents acted separately, but had a common curator from the FSB.
The main targets of the enemy were fortifications and artillery positions of Ukrainian troops, which were restraining the advance of the occupiers' assault groups in the direction of Pokrovsk.
During the search, the detainee's Russian passport and a cell phone, which she used to communicate with her curator, were seized.
SBU investigators served her with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.